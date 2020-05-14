European Council Chief Calls on EU Countries to Reopen Internal Borders Promptly

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday called on the EU member states to reopen internal borders as soon as possible to help the bloc's economy, which was hit hard due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Germany, France and Austria, among others, have already announced plans to start relaxing border controls from mid-June, as the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in most EU countries.

"I call on all Member States to reopen their EU internal borders as soon as possible. This must be done in a coordinated and responsible way, respecting the free movement of people & the health of our citizens," the president of the European Council tweeted.

Michel added that the reopening was essential to restore the economy and tourism across Europe.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission published a list of recommendations to the EU member states on how to gradually lift travel restrictions amid the pandemic. In particular, the institution proposes a three-phase process ” phase 0 is the one in place right now, phase 1 will allow travel between EU countries, phase 2 envisions lifting restrictions on the international borders. Moreover, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said that the plans made by several EU countries to ease border controls in June were not premature.