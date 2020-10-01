European Council Chief Calls on Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for Immediate Ceasefire

European Council President Charles Michel held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which he discussed the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for an immediate ceasefire

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which he discussed the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Calls with @presidentaz of Azerbaijan & PM @NikolPashinyan of Armenia. Deep concern over large scale escalation in #NagornoKarabakh. Condemned use of force and called for immediate cease-fire. Negotiations are only way forward. Support to @OSCE. Civilians must be protected," Michel said on Twitter.

As expected, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at the upcoming EU summit in Brussels on October 1-2.