UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council Chief Calls On Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan For Immediate Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:27 AM

European Council Chief Calls on Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for Immediate Ceasefire

European Council President Charles Michel held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which he discussed the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for an immediate ceasefire

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which he discussed the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Calls with @presidentaz of Azerbaijan & PM @NikolPashinyan of Armenia. Deep concern over large scale escalation in #NagornoKarabakh. Condemned use of force and called for immediate cease-fire. Negotiations are only way forward. Support to @OSCE. Civilians must be protected," Michel said on Twitter.

As expected, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at the upcoming EU summit in Brussels on October 1-2.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Brussels Armenia Azerbaijan October

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

60 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

60 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.