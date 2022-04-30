UrduPoint.com

European Council Chief, Commission President May Visit Japan In May - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

European Council Chief, Commission President May Visit Japan in May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may visit Japan in May, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Kyodo, Japanese Prime Minister may host the meeting with Michel and von der Leyen on May 12, where they will discuss the situation in Ukraine and cooperation on sanctions against Russia.

Michel was supposed to travel to Japan in November last year, but the trip was canceled after Michel was tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

