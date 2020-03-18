UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief Confirms 30-Day Ban On Travel To EU

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said Tuesday that EU leaders had agreed to ban entry to the bloc for 30 days in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"To limit the spread of the virus we agreed to reinforce our external borders by applying a coordinated temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU for a period of 30 days," he told reporters.

EU nations are also committed to jointly arranging repatriations of EU citizens from third countries with the help of embassies and the bloc's external action service "where necessary and possible."

