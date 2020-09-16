UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council Chief Congratulates Japan's Suga On Election As Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

European Council Chief Congratulates Japan's Suga on Election as Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his election as Japan's new prime minister and expressed readiness to cooperate and further develop relations between Tokyo and Brussels.

"I would like to convey my warm congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on his election as PM of Japan. Looking forward to working together to advance #EUJapan ties, to promote multilateral solutions to global challenges, to build on our strong cooperation & shared values," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Twitter Brussels Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Yushihide Suga to become next PM of Japan today

17 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Mot ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

1 hour ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

2 hours ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.