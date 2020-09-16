MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his election as Japan's new prime minister and expressed readiness to cooperate and further develop relations between Tokyo and Brussels.

"I would like to convey my warm congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on his election as PM of Japan. Looking forward to working together to advance #EUJapan ties, to promote multilateral solutions to global challenges, to build on our strong cooperation & shared values," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe.