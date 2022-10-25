European Council Chief Congratulates Sunak on Becoming UK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel on Monday congratulated former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak after he was confirmed as prime minister, and called for cooperation to solve common problems.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming the UK's Prime Minister. Working together is the only way to face common challenges ...

and bringing stability is key to overcoming them," Michel said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.

Sunak will become the third UK prime minister to hold the office this year. On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.