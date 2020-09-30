European Council Chief Holding Talks With Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia - Spokesperson

European Council President Charles Michel is holding talks on Wednesday with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia ahead of EU summit, which will take place on October 1-2 in Brussels, a high-ranking EU official told reporters

He also confirmed that European leaders would discuss the need to prevent outside interference in the conflict, which could aggravate the situation.