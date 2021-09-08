MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he held a conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi about the importance to urgently resume negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also praising Iran's important role in hosting Afghan refugees.

"Discussed with president of Iran developments in #Afghanistan and the importance to resume quickly the negotiations to bring the #JCPOA back on track.

The EU and Iran have a common interest to work together on regional and global issues, including on Afghanistan. The international community shall spare no effort to respond to humanitarian crisis. As neighbour Iran played an important historical role in hosting Afghans. On #JCPOA, the EU will continue working with all participants and the US to ensure full implementation of the agreement. Let's seize this diplomatic window of opportunity for greater regional security," Michel wrote on Twitter.