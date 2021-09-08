UrduPoint.com

European Council Chief, Iran's President Discussed Need To Resume JCPOA Negotiations

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

European Council Chief, Iran's President Discussed Need to Resume JCPOA Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he held a conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi about the importance to urgently resume negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also praising Iran's important role in hosting Afghan refugees.

"Discussed with president of Iran developments in #Afghanistan and the importance to resume quickly the negotiations to bring the #JCPOA back on track.

The EU and Iran have a common interest to work together on regional and global issues, including on Afghanistan. The international community shall spare no effort to respond to humanitarian crisis. As neighbour Iran played an important historical role in hosting Afghans. On #JCPOA, the EU will continue working with all participants and the US to ensure full implementation of the agreement. Let's seize this diplomatic window of opportunity for greater regional security," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Twitter All Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

8 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

16 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

3 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

28 minutes ago
 FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade ..

FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.