European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss 'New Phase in Relations'

President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday announced he had a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the potential for a new phase in their ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday announced he had a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the potential for a new phase in their ties.

"Important call yesterday with President @Isaac_Herzog renewing best wishes for a successful mandate.

We discussed potential for a new page in relations, based on mutual respect and values, and fostering stability and peace in the region," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Israel is an associated state of the European Union. The relations between the two are framed in the European Neighbourhood policy, which is a foreign relations instrument of the EU that seeks to tie those countries to the east and south of the European territory to the Union.

The EU is Israel's biggest trade partner, accounting for 29% of its trade in goods in 2020. Likewise 34% of Israel's imports came from the EU, and 21% of the country's exports went to the EU.