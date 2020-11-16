UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief Michel Congratulates Moldova's New Leader Sandu On Election Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Maia Sandu on Monday on her victory in Moldova's presidential runoff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Maia Sandu on Monday on her victory in Moldova's presidential runoff.

The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission announced earlier in the day, after counting 100 percent of ballots, that Sandu secured 57.

75 percent of votes, while Igor Dodon got 42.25 percent.

"Congratulations to @sandumaiamd [Maia Sandu] on your election victory. The people of Moldova have clearly chosen a course that prioritises justice, real fight against corruption and a more just society. #EU is ready to intensify our close partnership," Michel wrote on Twitter.

