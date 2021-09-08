UrduPoint.com

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments In Afghanistan With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he discussed developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he discussed developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Discussed with President [Putin] the recent developments in #Afghanistan and impact on broader region. The EU and Russia share an interest in regional stability.

Preventing a humanitarian disaster, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and guaranteeing human rights - including those of women, girls and minorities - are a priority. Reiterated EU support to Ukraine's and Georgia's territorial integrity. Exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement - confidence building and dialogue are needed. Condemned Belarus's weaponisation of irregular migration against EU Member States," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Belarus Georgia Women Share

Recent Stories

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

17 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

29 minutes ago
 FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade ..

FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

4 minutes ago
 First Lady inaugurates pediatric cardiac surgery s ..

First Lady inaugurates pediatric cardiac surgery services at Children Complex

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.