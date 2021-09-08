European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he discussed developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he discussed developments in Afghanistan and the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Discussed with President [Putin] the recent developments in #Afghanistan and impact on broader region. The EU and Russia share an interest in regional stability.

Preventing a humanitarian disaster, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and guaranteeing human rights - including those of women, girls and minorities - are a priority. Reiterated EU support to Ukraine's and Georgia's territorial integrity. Exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement - confidence building and dialogue are needed. Condemned Belarus's weaponisation of irregular migration against EU Member States," Michel wrote on Twitter.