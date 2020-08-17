European Council Chief Michel Urges EU Leaders Against Interference in Affairs of Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel, in an invitation to European leaders to the summit on August 19, urged not to interfere in the affairs of Belarus.

"The people of Belarus have the right to determine their own future.

To allow for this, violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of Belarus must reflect the will of the people. There should be no outside interference," the invitation says.

Michel said earlier that he had convened the European Council to discuss Belarus on Wednesday. The meeting will be held via video conference and will start at 10.00 GMT.