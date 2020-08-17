UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council Chief Michel Urges EU Leaders Against Interference In Affairs Of Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

European Council Chief Michel Urges EU Leaders Against Interference in Affairs of Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel, in an invitation to European leaders to the summit on August 19, urged not to interfere in the affairs of Belarus.

"The people of Belarus have the right to determine their own future.

To allow for this, violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of Belarus must reflect the will of the people. There should be no outside interference," the invitation says.

Michel said earlier that he had convened the European Council to discuss Belarus on Wednesday. The meeting will be held via video conference and will start at 10.00 GMT.

Related Topics

Belarus August

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

9 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

24 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

24 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

24 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

24 minutes ago

NLCC declares Punjab, KP locust free

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.