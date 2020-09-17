UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief Pays Tribute To Maltese Journalist Caruana Galizia At Murder Site

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:06 PM

European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday paid tribute to Maltese investigative and anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb explosion in 2017, during his two-day visit to the island country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday paid tribute to Maltese investigative and anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb explosion in 2017, during his two-day visit to the island country.

"I pay tribute to the memory of #DaphneCaruanaGalizia and I express my deepest sympathy to her family. What happened is a shame for the European values : the rule of law,� the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press. We need to fight to promote these values day after day," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Caruana Galizia was killed outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

The journalist was known for her investigations into various cases of corruption in Malta, which were revealed by the Panama papers whistleblowing resource.

Last December, the court charged Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech with complicity in murder among other crimes, as Caruana Galizia was looking into the financial operations of his company shortly before her death. Fenech was arrested on November 20 while attempting to escape the country on his yacht.

The probe into the journalist's death led to a political crisis in Malta and saw Muscat's former chief of staff, as well as two ministers, resign over alleged ties with Fenech.

