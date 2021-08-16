European Council Chief Prioritizes Safety of EU Citizens in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel emphasized that safety of EU citizens in Afghanistan is a priority and also expressed the belief lessons should be drawn from the current developments.

"In close contact with [EU foreign policy chief] @JosepBorrellF and following developments in #Afghanistan. Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term. Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn," Michel wrote on Twitter on Sunday.