UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council Chief, Putin Hold Talks On Belarus' Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

European Council Chief, Putin Hold Talks on Belarus' Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday he had discussed the situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I just discussed the situation in #Belarus with President Putin of Russia. Only peaceful and truly inclusive dialogue can resolve the crisis in BY [Belarus]." Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

18 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

32 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

48 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

1 hour ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.