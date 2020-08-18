European Council Chief, Putin Hold Talks On Belarus' Developments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday he had discussed the situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I just discussed the situation in #Belarus with President Putin of Russia. Only peaceful and truly inclusive dialogue can resolve the crisis in BY [Belarus]." Michel wrote on Twitter.