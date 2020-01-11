UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief To Meet With Turkish President In Istanbul On Saturday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

The meeting will take place in Istanbul at 2:30 p.m. [11:30 GMT], according to Michel's weekly schedule published on the website of the council.

Last week, Ankara decided to intervene in the ongoing civil war in Libya, on the side of the UN-backed Government of National Accord against the forces of the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar. The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom together with top EU diplomat Josep Borrell urged Turkey to cease what he described as "internal interference."

