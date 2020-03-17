European Council Chief to Talk Tuesday With EU Leaders About Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel has called a video conference with EU leaders for Tuesday to discuss coronavirus response measures.

The video link-up is scheduled for 5 p.m. Brussels time (16:00 GMT).

The Belgian tweeted on Monday he had decided to call the extraordinary conference to follow up on the European Council's actions to counter the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Efforts to contain the spread of the virus, provide sufficient medical equipment, boost vaccine and treatment research, and limit the economic fallout are likely to be discussed.

The World Health Organization declared Europe the new epicenter of the pandemic last week after the number of infections there spiked in comparison to China, where the virus emerged in December.