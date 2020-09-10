European Council Chief to Visit Greece, Cyprus, Malta Next Week - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel will pay a visit to Greece, Cyprus and Malta next week to hold talks with the countries' leadership, spokesman Barend Leyts Barend Leyts said on Thursday.

"Next week @eucopresident will travel to Greece where he will meet with @kmitsotakis [Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis] The president will continue his journey to Cyprus and meet with @AnastasiadesCY [President Nicos Anastasiades] and to Malta with @RobertAbela_MT [Prime Minister Robert Abela]," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman added that more details on the upcoming meetings would be provided later.

The visit to the southern European countries will take place in light of the escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey continues drilling for hydrocarbons in disputed offshore areas near coasts of Greece and Cyprus.