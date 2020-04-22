UrduPoint.com
European Council Chief Urges EU Leaders To Unlock Coronavirus Rescue Funds By June

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel has appealed to EU leaders ahead of this Thursday's summit to move faster on their commitment to channel money to coronavirus-hit countries and businesses.

Finance ministers of the EU's single Currency area agreed on April 9 to set aside 540 billion Euros ($587 billion) in rescue funds to create a triple safety net for worst-hit countries and companies and safeguard jobs.

"We should give the go-ahead to these important initiatives and insist on them becoming available as quickly as possible.

The aim should be for these three safety nets to be in place and operational by 1 June," Michel wrote in an open letter.

He reminded the leaders about the not-yet-agreed European recovery fund that would provide bailout funds to struggling member states. The idea of issuing mutualized debt, so-called eurobonds, to fill this coffer has been vehemently opposed by Germany and the Netherlands.

