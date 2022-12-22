UrduPoint.com

European Council, Commission Heads May Hold Summit With Zelenskyy On February 3 - Official

Published December 22, 2022

European Council, Commission Heads May Hold Summit With Zelenskyy on February 3 - Official

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, a high-ranking European source said on Thursday.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, a high-ranking European source said on Thursday.

"I can indeed confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on February 3 and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskyy to visit Brussels. For clarity's sake, the summit is not with the EU27 but with the Council and Commission presidents," the source told reporters in Brussels.

The source did not specify whether the summit would be virtual or with the personal presence of Zelenskyy.

