European Council, Commission Presidents Condemn DPR, LPR Recognition by Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen condemned Russia's recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday as a breach of International law.

"The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements," the highest EU officials tweeted.

Michel and Von der Leyen also noted that the EU would act in firm and unite manner "in solidarity with Ukraine."