BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) EU leaders condemned Russia's activities against the European Union and its members, according to published conclusions of the European summit.

"The European Council... condemns the illegal, provocative and disruptive Russian activities against the EU, its Member States and beyond.

It reaffirms the EU's unity and solidarity in the face of such acts as well as its support to Eastern partners," according to the document.

"The European Council expresses its solidarity with the Czech Republic and supports its response," the document said.