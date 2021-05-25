UrduPoint.com
European Council Condemns Russia's "Provocative" Activities Against EU

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:20 AM

European Council Condemns Russia's

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) EU leaders condemned Russia's activities against the European Union and its members, according to published conclusions of the European summit.

"The European Council... condemns the illegal, provocative and disruptive Russian activities against the EU, its Member States and beyond.

It reaffirms the EU's unity and solidarity in the face of such acts as well as its support to Eastern partners," according to the document.

"The European Council expresses its solidarity with the Czech Republic and supports its response," the document said.

More Stories From World

