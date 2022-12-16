UrduPoint.com

European Council Discusses Ways To Use Russian Frozen Assets To Rebuild Ukraine - Document

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 03:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Participants of the European Council meeting on Thursday discussed ways to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and invited the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles to continue working in this direction, according to the conclusions, published on the European Council's website, following the meeting.

"The European Council also took stock of the options to use frozen assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation. It invites the Commission, the High Representative and the Council to take work forward, in accordance with EU and international law, stressing that the prosecution of the crime of aggression is of concern to the international community as a whole," the document read.

According to the document, the European Union "stands ready to continue to reinforce the restrictive measures" against Russia. The EU also "welcomes and encourages further efforts to ensure full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes" in connection with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

