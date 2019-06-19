European Council Expected to Extend Russia Sanctions During Upcoming Summit - Statement

The European Council said on Wednesday it would discuss the recent developments in Ukraine and expressed readiness to prolong Russia sanctions during the upcoming summit, scheduled for Thursday-Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The European Council said on Wednesday it would discuss the recent developments in Ukraine and expressed readiness to prolong Russia sanctions during the upcoming summit, scheduled for Thursday-Friday.

"[German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron will brief the leaders on the overall implementation of the Minsk agreements and the negotiations in the Normandy format. This will be an opportunity for the leaders to endorse a roll-over of economic sanctions on Russia," the council said in a statement.

"The European Council will discuss latest developments and the situation in eastern Ukraine and the Azov Sea. It will also be an occasion to mark five years since the downing of flight MH17, which claimed 298 lives. Leaders are expected to call on Russia to release captured Ukrainian sailors and ensure free passage through the Kerch Straits. They are also expected to express their utmost concern about Russia's issuing of passports in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which runs counter to the spirit and objectives of the Minsk agreements," the statement added.