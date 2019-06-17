UrduPoint.com
European Council Expresses Concern Over Security Challenges In Black Sea Region

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:54 PM

The European Council released on Monday a statement in which it outlined its position on the European Union's engagement to the Black Sea regional cooperation, reiterating Europe's non-recognition policy of Crimea and saying that it remained concerned about the security challenges in the region

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The European Council released on Monday a statement in which it outlined its position on the European Union's engagement to the Black Sea regional cooperation, reiterating Europe's non-recognition policy of Crimea and saying that it remained concerned about the security challenges in the region.

An EU Summit will be held from June 20-21 in Brussels during which EU leaders are expected to make a political decision on the extension of sanctions against Russia for the next six months, which were initially imposed after relations between Moscow and the European Union deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia.

"The Council remains concerned about the security challenges in the Black Sea area. In this context, the Council reiterates that respect for international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation, as well as EU policy decisions and its nonrecognition policy on the illegal annexation of Crimea are fundamental to the EU's approach to regional cooperation in the Black Sea area," the statement said.

The council also noted the increasing strategic importance of the Black Sea area for the European Union and called for enhanced cooperation in the region, including harnessing new economic development opportunities in line with the Black Sea Synergy initiative it proposed in 2007.

Last December, EU leaders at a summit in Brussels approved a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six-month period, citing "zero progress" in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, aimed at settling the Ukrainian conflict, as the reason behind their decision.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported the reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or Western states, which have subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow and Crimea. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.

