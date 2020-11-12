European Council Extends Sanctions on Venezuela for 1 Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The European Council extended sanctions against Venezuela for one year, until November 14, 2021, the council said Thursday.

"The Council today extended the EU sanctions regime against Venezuela for one year, until 14 November 2021," the council said in a press release.

"The measures include an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression, as well as a travel ban and an asset freeze on 36 listed individuals in official positions who are responsible for human rights violations and/or for undermining democracy and the rule of law," the press release read.