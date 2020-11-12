UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council Extends Sanctions On Venezuela For 1 Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

European Council Extends Sanctions on Venezuela for 1 Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The European Council extended sanctions against Venezuela for one year, until November 14, 2021, the council said Thursday.

"The Council today extended the EU sanctions regime against Venezuela for one year, until 14 November 2021," the council said in a press release.

"The measures include an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression, as well as a travel ban and an asset freeze on 36 listed individuals in official positions who are responsible for human rights violations and/or for undermining democracy and the rule of law," the press release read.

Related Topics

Democracy Venezuela November

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

54 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

57 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.