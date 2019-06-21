UrduPoint.com
European Council Fails To Agree On Either Of 3 Main Candidates To Replace Juncker - Macron

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:02 PM

None of the three main candidates for the post of the European Commission head, currently occupied by Jean-Claude Juncker, has won a majority of votes in the European Council, French President Emmanuel Macron has said at a EU summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) None of the three main candidates for the post of the European Commission head, currently occupied by Jean-Claude Juncker, has won a majority of votes in the European Council, French President Emmanuel Macron has said at a EU summit.

The European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a major two-day summit to discuss, who would take the top jobs in the 28-member union. The main posts up for grabs are the president of the European Commission and president of the European Council, currently held by Donald Tusk.

"None of the initially considered candidates received the majority. In the coming week we will need to reach a consensus so that by June 30 to form a team that could unite various political forces," Macron said.

The president did not name the candidates, but he made it clear to journalists that this refers to the three so-called "leading candidates," who were put forward by pan-European center-right, center-left and liberal political forces in their lists.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said that on June 30 an extraordinary EU summit would be convened in order to further discuss this issue.

According to Merkel, the discussions at the summit took place in an intense but friendly manner, since all parties "know that a solution must be found."

A month after the European Parliament elections, the bloc seems to be stuck between various parliamentary groups. The situation is aggravated by the fact that two allies, Germany and France, seem to be on the opposite sides of the barricade over the candidate who will replace Juncker.

Merkel expresses her support for Manfred Weber, a member of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, while Macron floats other candidates including commission's Vice President Frans Timmermans, top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier or Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

