European Council Flies EU Flags at Half-Mast for France, Vienna Attacks Victims - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The European Council on Tuesday lowered the flags of the European Union at half-mast for people who have been killed in series of terror attacks carried out in France and Austria, the president of the council, Charles Michel, said.

"In memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks in #France and #Vienna, our flags @EUCouncil fly at half mast. All of Europe stands united in our fight against terrorism.

Attacks against our fundamental values will never divide us," Michel wrote on Twitter.

A series of gun attacks left four people killed and 22 others injured in the Austrian capital of Vienna late on Monday. The assailant, who was shot dead by the police, was reportedly a supporter of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

France was shaken by a number of attacks across the country following the beheading of a French teacher by a radicalized Muslim teen in mid-October.