European Council Head Appoints New Georgia Mediator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel has appointed the Head of the European Commission's Representation in Sweden, Christian Danielsson, as the new EU mediator in Georgia, the European Council said.

"Christian Danielsson has been mandated by President Michel, in cooperation with High Representative [Josep] Borrell, to engage in the EU-backed mediation effort in Georgia, in follow up to the relaunch of the political dialogue during President Michel's visit to Tbilisi on 1 March," the European Council announced on Monday.

According to the release, Danielsson will mediate the relaunched dialogue among Georgia's political parties and will work closely with the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, Carl Hartzell.

"Mr. Danielsson will be travelling to Georgia in the coming days to engage with all stakeholders to the process," the European Council said.

Last week, representatives of Georgia's opposition and the country's government decided to continue dialogue during a meeting in Tbilisi, mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel said last Monday that the Georgian government and the opposition needed to de-escalate the situation and find a "common ground" amid a deepening political crisis.

Leader of opposition party European Georgia, Davit Bakradze, told journalists that the sides had agreed to continue discussions on six different issues, including the holding of early parliamentary elections.

Michel's official's trip to Georgia came amid political instability caused by the resignation of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in mid-February due to disagreements with team members over opposition leader Nika Melia, who had been detained. Melia's detainment sparked fresh opposition protests in the capital of Tbilisi over the results of the October 31 election.

