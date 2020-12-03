European Council Head Michel Suggests International Treaty on Fighting Pandemic

President of the European Council Charles Michel suggested an international agreement on fight against epidemics in his address to the 31st UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel suggested an international agreement on fight against epidemics in his address to the 31st UN General Assembly.

"With a view to future pandemics, we now need to build on this approach structuring our collective capacity to anticipate, prepare for and manage such crises.

I propose that we do so through an international treaty on pandemics. Such a treaty should be agreed within the framework of the World Health Organization, which is the cornerstone of international cooperation against pandemics," Michel said in a pre-recorded address.