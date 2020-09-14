UrduPoint.com
European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses Of EU-China Summit Discussion

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-China Summit Discussion

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-China Summit Discussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The high-level summit among the leaders of China and the European Union on Monday had four areas of focus, including trade, international relations, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, European Council President Charles Michel said at the post-summit press conference.

"Today we addressed four key topics climate change, economic and trade issues, international affairs and human rights, COVID-19 and economic recovery," Michel said.

The official said there were issues of both convergence and disagreement among the parties, but added that Brussels was "ready to engage and ready to cooperate where we can .

.. to find concrete solutions."

"We want a relationship with China that is based on reciprocity, responsibility and basic fairness," Michel said.

Europe prefers to be "a player, not a playing ground," he added.

The press conference was held via video conferencing. Representing China was its President Xi Jinping. The EU delegation, led by Michel, also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the Council's rotating presidency.

