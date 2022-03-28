European Council Head Says Necessary to Maintain Communication With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel says he thinks that Russia has committed alleged war crimes in Ukraine, but it is nonetheless necessary to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I deeply believe that there are war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine. On the other hand, out of necessity, I believe that we must maintain dialogue with Vladimir Putin, because, whether we like it or not, today it is he who is sitting in the Kremlin," Michel said on Twitter.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."