European Council Head Says New Russia Sanctions Become More Difficult to Accept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that it became more difficult to impose new sanctions on Russia.

"Each debate on sanctions is much more difficult than the previous one," Michel told reporters during a trip to Kiev, as quoted by Bloomberg.

At the same time, Michel added that the EU, despite the difficulties, would continue to consider new packages of sanctions against Russia.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention of the EU to introduce the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow.