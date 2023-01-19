UrduPoint.com

European Council Head Says Will Visit Kiev On Thursday To Meet With Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he will visit Kiev later in the day to hold meetings with the Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am on my way to Kiev ... to meet again with the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the prime minister, and the members of the parliament," Michel said in a video address posted on his Twitter.

