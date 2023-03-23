UrduPoint.com

European Council May Consider Further Restrictive Measures Against Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 11:11 PM

European Council May Consider Further Restrictive Measures Against Russia

The European Council does not exclude further restrictive measures against Russia and calls on the EU Commission to further strengthen its effort to fight sanction circumvention with EU member states as well as "in and by third countries," according the council's conclusions on Ukraine, released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The European Council does not exclude further restrictive measures against Russia and calls on the EU Commission to further strengthen its effort to fight sanction circumvention with EU member states as well as "in and by third countries," according the council's conclusions on Ukraine, released on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Council exchanged views with UN chief Antonio Guterres over the Ukraine crisis.

"The European Union remains committed to maintaining and increasing collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures, and to continue working on the oil price cap together with partners.

The European Council underlines the importance and urgency of stepping up efforts to ensure effective implementation of sanctions at European and national level and is firmly committed to effectively preventing and countering circumvention in and by third countries," the statement read.

The EU will continue "to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," as well as to rebuild the country at the expense of Russia's frozen and immobilized assets, the statement read. The EU also welcomed Kiev's efforts towards accession to the union.

The next European Council summit will take place from June 29-30, 2023.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Kiev Price June From

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca to Invest Over $870Mln in New Research ..

AstraZeneca to Invest Over $870Mln in New Research Hub in Barcelona - Reports

1 minute ago
 Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 570,000 Vehicles Due to F ..

Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 570,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk - US Transport Safety ..

1 minute ago
 US, 37 Allies Ask OSCE to Examine Alleged Rights A ..

US, 37 Allies Ask OSCE to Examine Alleged Rights Abuses in Belarus - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Chairman PAEC receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Chairman PAEC receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz

4 minutes ago
 Bus Service between Gilgat and Muzaffarabad inaugu ..

Bus Service between Gilgat and Muzaffarabad inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 Govt. constitutes JIT to probe cases against Imran ..

Govt. constitutes JIT to probe cases against Imran Khan, protestors for attackin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.