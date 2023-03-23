European Council May Consider Further Restrictive Measures Against Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Council does not exclude further restrictive measures against Russia and calls on the EU Commission to further strengthen its effort to fight sanction circumvention with EU member states as well as "in and by third countries," according the council's conclusions on Ukraine, released on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the European Council exchanged views with UN chief Antonio Guterres over the Ukraine crisis.

"The European Union remains committed to maintaining and increasing collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures, and to continue working on the oil price cap together with partners.

The European Council underlines the importance and urgency of stepping up efforts to ensure effective implementation of sanctions at European and national level and is firmly committed to effectively preventing and countering circumvention in and by third countries," the statement read.

The EU will continue "to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," as well as to rebuild the country at the expense of Russia's frozen and immobilized assets, the statement read. The EU also welcomed Kiev's efforts towards accession to the union.

The next European Council summit will take place from June 29-30, 2023.