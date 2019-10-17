UrduPoint.com
European Council May Discuss Possible Brexit Delay At Oct 17-18 Summit - Source

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

The European Council will discuss at its upcoming meeting the possibility to delay Brexit if London and Brussels fail to agree on a withdrawal deal, a source in EU institutions said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The European Council will discuss at its upcoming meeting the possibility to delay Brexit if London and Brussels fail to agree on a withdrawal deal, a source in EU institutions said on Thursday.

The European Council will convene for a special meeting on Thursday, which is expected to run through Friday and focus on a range of matters, including Brexit.

The source told reporters that the EU member states leaders would focus on the possible Brexit delay if the deal was not on the table.

The United Kingdom should leave the EU on October 31.

