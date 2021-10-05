UrduPoint.com

European Council Opens Negotiations With UK On Gibraltar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:24 PM

European Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar

The European Commission will begin negotiations with the United Kingdom on working out an agreement on Gibraltar, whose geography as a British overseas territory and headland on Spain's south coast, prevented it from being included in the 2020 bilateral Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the European Council said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The European Commission will begin negotiations with the United Kingdom on working out an agreement on Gibraltar, whose geography as a British overseas territory and headland on Spain's south coast, prevented it from being included in the 2020 bilateral Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the European Council said on Tuesday.

"The Council today adopted a decision authorising the opening of negotiations for an EU-UK agreement in respect of Gibraltar, as well as the negotiating directives. On this basis, the European Commission can now begin formal negotiations with the United Kingdom in respect of Gibraltar," the statement read.

The talks will be aimed at working out a bilateral deal that would address Gibraltar's economic inclusion and at the same time not jeopardize the issues of sovereignty and jurisdiction, the Council said.

Related Topics

Gibraltar Same Spain United Kingdom 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

19 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

21 minutes ago
 LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till ..

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Oct 12

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afgh ..

Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Cultural artifacts from China's Shanxi on display ..

Cultural artifacts from China's Shanxi on display in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in ..

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in educational institutions

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.