European Council President Calls For Boosting EU Security Services To Counter Terrorism

The European Union should strengthen its security agencies to efficiently counteract terrorism, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union should strengthen its security agencies to efficiently counteract terrorism, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The meeting took place on the backdrop of several Islamist terror attacks that hit France and Austria earlier, including a shooting in Vienna and a knife attack in Nice.

"Our security services should have the capacity for constant and uninterrupted exchange of information to be capable of thwarting such attacks," Michel said, urging a pan-European cyberspace effort.

