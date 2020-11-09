European Council President Calls for Boosting EU Security Services to Counter Terrorism

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:33 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union should strengthen its security agencies to efficiently counteract terrorism, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The meeting took place on the backdrop of several Islamist terror attacks that hit France and Austria earlier, including a shooting in Vienna and a knife attack in Nice.
"Our security services should have the capacity for constant and uninterrupted exchange of information to be capable of thwarting such attacks," Michel said, urging a pan-European cyberspace effort.