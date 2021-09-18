European Council President Calls for More Solidarity Over Natural Disasters

European Council President Charles Michel urged EU countries on Friday to show more solidarity in the face of natural disasters, after deadly floods and wildfires ravaged the continent in summer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel urged EU countries on Friday to show more solidarity in the face of natural disasters, after deadly floods and wildfires ravaged the continent in summer.

Michel said in a video address to an Athens conference of seven Mediterranean nations that European solidarity "came to the fore" during these tragic events but suggested that more could be done.

"Warning systems can be put in place, we can try to make better plans for our local development and regional development, we can put in place mutual assistance mechanism," he said.

Michel warned that a changing climate was likely to affect the Mediterranean region the most. He said Europe must follow through on the Green Deal, an EU-wide policy that seeks to prioritize renewable energy sources and cut CO2 emissions to make the continent climate-neutral by 2050.