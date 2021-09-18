UrduPoint.com

European Council President Calls For More Solidarity Over Natural Disasters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:42 AM

European Council President Calls for More Solidarity Over Natural Disasters

European Council President Charles Michel urged EU countries on Friday to show more solidarity in the face of natural disasters, after deadly floods and wildfires ravaged the continent in summer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel urged EU countries on Friday to show more solidarity in the face of natural disasters, after deadly floods and wildfires ravaged the continent in summer.

Michel said in a video address to an Athens conference of seven Mediterranean nations that European solidarity "came to the fore" during these tragic events but suggested that more could be done.

"Warning systems can be put in place, we can try to make better plans for our local development and regional development, we can put in place mutual assistance mechanism," he said.

Michel warned that a changing climate was likely to affect the Mediterranean region the most. He said Europe must follow through on the Green Deal, an EU-wide policy that seeks to prioritize renewable energy sources and cut CO2 emissions to make the continent climate-neutral by 2050.

Related Topics

Europe Athens Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

30 minutes ago
 NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Fa ..

NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Faroe Islands After Dolphin Mass ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President to Address UN Assembly in Pers ..

Ukrainian President to Address UN Assembly in Person

2 minutes ago
 NZ tour cancellation disappointed cricket fans: CM ..

NZ tour cancellation disappointed cricket fans: CM Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 World admires Pakistan's sacrifice for peace in Af ..

World admires Pakistan's sacrifice for peace in Afghanistan: Farrukh

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Chief Investigator Orders Probe Into Fore ..

Russia's Chief Investigator Orders Probe Into Foreign Cyberattacks on Russian E- ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.