MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel called on the international community to work together to help resolve the conflict in Libya and warned against unilateral actions that could aggravate the situation in the North African country.

"Now it is time for all members of the international community to work together to consolidate the ceasefire and respect the UN arms embargo and also preserve the unity of Libya's financial institutions on which the unity of the country itself depends," Michel said in a statement at the conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin.

Unilateral actions, such as signing agreements that exacerbate the conflict, should be avoided, Michel added.

"I am aiming at the actions that are incompatible with international law and which create a pretext for external interference in the Libyan conflict," he explained.

Representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, have met in Berlin on Sunday to find solutions to the conflict in Libya.

The Berlin conference was held after the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the country's east, then left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and led by Fayez Sarraj. Haftar and Sarraj attended the Berlin conference, but there were no direct negotiations between them there.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed.