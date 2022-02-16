European Council President Charles Michel Proposes to Hold Donors Conference to Assist Ukraine

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 02:38 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday proposed to hold a donors conference to support the Ukrainian economy and reforms in the country.
"I would like to launch an initiative with close cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, a conference of donors to be able to support and robust economic situation in Ukraine," Michel told the European Parliament.