European Council President Condemns Assassination of Haitian Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel has condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

"We condemn the assassination of President Moise. Our condolences to his family and to the people of Haiti," Michel wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

He said that the European Union would continue to monitor the situation, and called on the people of Haiti to remain calm and maintain stability.

"Only an inclusive political dialogue can ensure the organization of free and transparent elections," Michel added.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence on early Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.