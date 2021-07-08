UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council President Condemns Assassination Of Haitian Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:30 AM

European Council President Condemns Assassination of Haitian Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel has condemned the assassination of  Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

"We condemn the assassination of President Moise. Our condolences to his family and to the people of Haiti," Michel wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

He said that the European Union would continue to monitor the situation, and called on the people of Haiti to remain calm and maintain stability.

"Only an inclusive political dialogue can ensure the organization of free and transparent elections," Michel added.

Moise, who ruled the country from 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence on early Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Haiti 2017 Family From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Councilâ€™s Human Devel ..

5 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

5 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

4 hours ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.