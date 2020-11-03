European Council President Condemns Attacks in Vienna, Expresses Support for Austria

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel condemned the attacks in Vienna and expressed support for Austria.

"Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight's horrific attack. We stand with Austria," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Austrian media on Monday evening reported about an attack on a synagogue in downtown Vienna. The police confirmed the shooting and said people had been wounded. According to the OE24 tv channel, in total, about 50 shots were fired on the street near the synagogue.

According to media reports, one attacker blew himself up, other perpetrators could be at large. The interior minister called the incident a terrorist attack, there had been several attackers. Reports said one person had been killed and a few wounded.