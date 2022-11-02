UrduPoint.com

European Council President Condemns North Korean Missile Launches

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 11:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel condemned North Korea's missile tests on Wednesday, calling Pyongyang's actions "aggressive and irresponsible."

"Outraged by aggressive and irresponsible behavior of Pyongyang firing missiles over a maritime border with South Korea.

On behalf of the EU, I express solidarity with (South) Korea and other countries in the region," Michel said on Twitter.

North Korea has launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan in the last 24 hours. The North Korean authorities stated that it was in retaliation to South Korean "provocation," including recent joint drills with the United States.

