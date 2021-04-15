European Council President Confirms Participation in Crimea Summit on August 23

President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed on Thursday his participation in the upcoming Crimea Platform Summit, set for August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed on Thursday his participation in the upcoming Crimea Platform Summit, set for August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Michel and Zelenskyy held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine's breakaway east and the details of EU-Ukraine meetings.

"President Michel reiterated his thanks for President Zelenskyy's invitation to the Crimea Platform Summit planned on 23 August, which he accepted during his visit to Ukraine on 2 March.

President Michel looks forward to attending," the European Council stated.

The Crimea Platform Summit is expected to focus on "returning" Crimea, whose reunification with Russia after a referendum Ukraine and its allies never recognized. Kiev has extended the invitation to such countries as Lithuania, Turkey, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States.

Kiev has in recent weeks amplified statements about its intention to establish control over Crimea's territory by force.