European Council President Congratulates New UK Prime Minister, Wishes To Meet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, expressing his wish to meet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, expressing his wish to meet.

Johnson's appointment followed his victory in the Conservative leadership election, organized after Theresa May announced her resignation as party leader two months ago.

Johnson won handily, gaining two thirds of the vote, while his opponent, Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt, got only a third.

"Dear Boris, congratulations on your appointment. I look forward to meeting you to discuss - in detail - our cooperation," Tusk tweeted on Wednesday.

In a victory speech on Tuesday, Johnson said his main goals as prime minister would be to deliver Brexit by October 31, unite the Conservatives, defeat the Labour opposition and "energize" the country.

