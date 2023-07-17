Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

European Council President Did Not Invite Zelenskyy to EU-CELAC Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has not extended invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which starts on Monday, despite him asking, Spain's La Vanguardia newspaper reported.

"Ukraine will occupy a prominent place during discussions of the leaders," European diplomatic sources said. Topics for discussions involving Ukraine issue will include food security, according to the sources cited by the newspaper.

The summit, the sources said, will be "an opportunity to listen to our partners from the CELAC countries about how to put an end to the aggression."

On July 6, Euractiv news portal reported that Spain, which presides over the Council of the European Union, had sent an invitation to Zelenskyy to participate but it was canceled after Latin American countries expressed unwillingness to be dragged into a conflict, which they see as a primarily "European problem.

The third EU-CELAC summit takes place from July 17-18 in Brussels. Among the topics for discussion will be global peace and stability, trade, investments, economic recovery, security, research and innovations and struggle against climate change.

The EU's and CELAC's leaders and governments are expected to attend the summit. It is to be co-chaired by the head of the European Council and the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who temporary heads the CELAC. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are to participate in the summit.

