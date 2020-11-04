UrduPoint.com
European Council President Discusses Countering Terrorism With Arab Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke with kings of Bahrain and Jordan and Saudi crown prince about boosting anti-terrorsim dialogue, following attacks in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke with kings of Bahrain and Jordan and Saudi crown prince about boosting anti-terrorsim dialogue, following attacks in Europe.

"Following terrorist attacks in Europe, I was in touch with @KingAbdullahII @MohamedBinZayed and King of Bahrein @HouseofKhalifa today on need to increase dialogue & cooperation and promote mutual understanding. Joining forces to promote peace and fight against violent extremism," Michel said on Twitter.

