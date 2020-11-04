European Council President Discusses Countering Terrorism With Arab Leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke with kings of Bahrain and Jordan and Saudi crown prince about boosting anti-terrorsim dialogue, following attacks in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke with kings of Bahrain and Jordan and Saudi crown prince about boosting anti-terrorsim dialogue, following attacks in Europe.

"Following terrorist attacks in Europe, I was in touch with @KingAbdullahII @MohamedBinZayed and King of Bahrein @HouseofKhalifa today on need to increase dialogue & cooperation and promote mutual understanding. Joining forces to promote peace and fight against violent extremism," Michel said on Twitter.