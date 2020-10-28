UrduPoint.com
European Council President Expects COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Available In EU By 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

European Council President Charles Michel expressed hope on Wednesday that three or four vaccines against the coronavirus will hopefully be available in the European Union by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel expressed hope on Wednesday that three or four vaccines against the coronavirus will hopefully be available in the European Union by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2021.

"We hope that by the end of this year and the beginning of the next year, three to four vaccines will gradually become available. The European Commission has signed several contracts on behalf of the EU member states to ensure that we will have access to vaccines as soon as they become available," Michel told the French RTL radio station.

At the same time, Michel said that logistical issues may emerge during the vaccination of the population. The council's president called on the bloc's member states to make all decisions regarding the vaccination process at the EU level.

Earlier in the month, the council's president announced that EU leaders would discuss the current COVID-19 situation via a video conference on October 29.

Many European countries have been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases in the fall. To curb the spread of the virus, some EU member states have re-imposed lockdown measures.

