European Council President Held Phone Conversation With Putin
Fri 22nd January 2021
European Council President Charles Michel said that he held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to reiterate the call for immediate release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny
"In my call with president Putin today I reiterated #EU is united in its condemnation of Alexey #Navalny's detention and calls for his immediate release. Russia must urgently proceed with full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him," Michel wrote on Twitter.