UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Council President Held Phone Conversation With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:36 PM

European Council President Held Phone Conversation With Putin

European Council President Charles Michel said that he held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to reiterate the call for immediate release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said that he held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to reiterate the call for immediate release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"In my call with president Putin today I reiterated #EU is united in its condemnation of Alexey #Navalny's detention and calls for his immediate release. Russia must urgently proceed with full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Condemnation Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Opposition

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie complains about high electricit ..

3 minutes ago

Families of Indonesia jet crash victims hold memor ..

3 minutes ago

Protests Against Biden's Inauguration Continue for ..

3 minutes ago

Biden to issue order targeting US hunger crisis

3 minutes ago

Germany Covid deaths top 50,000 as Biden declares ..

3 minutes ago

Resistance to change leaves Madrid and Zidane pond ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.