European Council President Held Phone Conversation With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said that he held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to reiterate the call for immediate release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"In my call with president Putin today I reiterated #EU is united in its condemnation of Alexey #Navalny's detention and calls for his immediate release. Russia must urgently proceed with full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him," Michel wrote on Twitter.